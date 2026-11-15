Round Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty services popping up all over. Here are several solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Texas Oncology / The US Oncology Network

Texas Oncology / The US Oncology Network Location: Round Rock, TX (301 Seton Parkway)

Type: Full-time, onsite, Monday–Friday (day shift)

Salary: Not listed

This role is the first point of contact for new cancer patients—you’ll handle referrals, scheduling, insurance verification, and records while supporting the Medical Oncology team. Great fit if you have healthcare front office or revenue cycle experience and want a stable weekday schedule. Must currently live in Texas.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a free‑standing emergency department, running CT scans that support fast decisions in urgent cases. Ideal if you’re an experienced CT Tech who likes high‑acuity work, can stay calm under pressure, and wants to use strong imaging and radiation safety skills.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient‑centered nursing care across multiple women’s services units, teaming with physicians and other staff to support moms and families. Good match if you’re an RN who enjoys variety, strong teamwork, and educating patients in a fast‑moving environment.

Employer: Geode Health (with Baylor Scott & White)

Geode Health (with Baylor Scott & White) Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time, hybrid onsite + telehealth

Salary: Competitive base + quality bonus (no earnings cap)

Join a modern outpatient psychiatry team focused on child & adolescent care, with no nights, no weekends, and no call. You’ll work a hybrid schedule (typically 3 days onsite, 2 days telehealth), with full admin support, benefits, 401(k) match, and CME time—great for both early‑career and experienced psychiatrists.

(Note: The two Geode listings describe the same role, so it’s listed once here.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby. Save the links, update your resume, and send in a few quick applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.