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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Round Rock Today
Round Rock neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ shoes to tools. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
J1 Crocs for Free
- Item: Kids J1 Crocs
- Condition: Used – Good (have been worn but still have life left)
- Category: Baby & kids / Boys’ shoes
- Location: Round Rock, TX (exact pickup details via Facebook Messenger)
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Comfortable slip-on shoes for a little one, great for playtime or daycare. The poster notes they’re worn but still usable.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free Milk / Chocolate – Pickup 78634 / 78665
- Item: Milk / chocolate (described as “New Brown”)
- Condition: New (per description)
- Location: Pickup in ZIPs 78634 / 78665 (Round Rock area; confirm exact spot with poster)
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Free dairy treat listed as “New Brown.” Message the poster to confirm what’s available and any timing or storage needs.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
2 Men’s Belts – 44”
- Item: Two men’s belts, both 44"
- One stylish black leather belt with a sleek silver buckle
- One brown leather belt
- Condition: Not stated (check photos and ask the poster)
- Location: The Plantation, Round Rock, TX
- Source: Nextdoor
Nice option if you need everyday belts in a larger size. Classic colors that go with most outfits.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Craftsman Red Tool Box
- Item: Craftsman red tool box with one drawer
- Condition: Used (exact wear not specified)
- Color: Red
- Location: Forest Ridge, Round Rock, TX
- Source: Nextdoor
Handy for organizing basic tools in the garage, truck, or apartment. A simple one-drawer design that’s easy to carry.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Round Rock tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.