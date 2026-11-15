Round Rock neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ shoes to tools. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Kids J1 Crocs

Kids Condition: Used – Good (have been worn but still have life left)

(have been worn but still have life left) Category: Baby & kids / Boys’ shoes

Location: Round Rock, TX (exact pickup details via Facebook Messenger)

(exact pickup details via Facebook Messenger) Source: Facebook Marketplace

Comfortable slip-on shoes for a little one, great for playtime or daycare. The poster notes they’re worn but still usable.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Milk / chocolate (described as “New Brown”)

(described as “New Brown”) Condition: New (per description)

(per description) Location: Pickup in ZIPs 78634 / 78665 (Round Rock area; confirm exact spot with poster)

(Round Rock area; confirm exact spot with poster) Source: Facebook Marketplace

Free dairy treat listed as “New Brown.” Message the poster to confirm what’s available and any timing or storage needs.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Two men’s belts , both 44" One stylish black leather belt with a sleek silver buckle One brown leather belt

, both Condition: Not stated (check photos and ask the poster)

Not stated (check photos and ask the poster) Location: The Plantation, Round Rock, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Nice option if you need everyday belts in a larger size. Classic colors that go with most outfits.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craftsman red tool box with one drawer

with Condition: Used (exact wear not specified)

(exact wear not specified) Color: Red

Location: Forest Ridge, Round Rock, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Handy for organizing basic tools in the garage, truck, or apartment. A simple one-drawer design that’s easy to carry.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Round Rock tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.