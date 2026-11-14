Round Rock’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and hitting sales goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Fujiya Ramen

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Full-time, Part-time, Temporary Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Serve ramen and drinks in a fast-paced, guest-focused setting. Great fit if you like talking with people, can handle multiple tables, and want strong hourly pay plus experience in a busy restaurant.

Employer: Home Kitchen

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Cook breakfast and lunch at a family-run spot known for comfort food and warm service. Ideal if you have breakfast cooking experience, can work in a fast kitchen, and like a flexible schedule in a close-knit team.

Employer: Home Kitchen

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $22.67 – $27.30 per hour

Be the friendly face of a growing, family-owned restaurant. This role is for experienced servers who enjoy regulars, teamwork, and a busy floor, with perks like employee discounts, free food, and flexible scheduling.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.