Round Rock is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who know how to fix, maintain, and manage buildings and systems.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Round Rock, TX:

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance for a major food production facility, focusing on plant reliability, safety, and cost control. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, a related bachelor’s degree, and want to manage a team, drive continuous improvement, and shape long-term maintenance strategy.

Employer: Firetron, Inc.

Firetron, Inc. Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role servicing fire sprinkler systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge, fire pumps) with at least 3 years of sprinkler service/repair experience. Good fit if you like variety in your day, don’t mind on-call and flexible hours, and want to lead, train, and mentor others while working on safety-critical systems.

Employer: TEXcel Properties

Location: North Austin / Round Rock / Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Benefits: Opportunities for advancement, paid time off, professional development assistance

Work across privately owned apartment communities doing make-ready turns, repairs, painting, drywall, basic electrical and plumbing, pool care, and grounds. Great if you have 2+ years apartment maintenance, speak Spanish, have your own tools, and want strong monthly incentives tied to property performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in high demand here, and experience in one area often opens doors to others.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.