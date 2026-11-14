Round Rock’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options in both office and retail settings. Here are a few good picks if you like helping people and staying active at work.

Employer: Christianson Air Conditioning & Plumbing, LLC

Christianson Air Conditioning & Plumbing, LLC Location: Round Rock, TX (78664)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$24/hour (plus extra pay for on-call, nights, weekends, holidays)

(plus extra pay for on-call, nights, weekends, holidays) Industry: Plumbing & HVAC

You’ll join a long-standing local company in their HVAC Service Department, taking calls, scheduling customers, dispatching techs, and helping solve issues. Great fit if you’re bilingual, organized, and comfortable with Microsoft Office and a fast-paced phone environment.

Employer: Bluebonnet Trails Community Services

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.80–$22.05/hour ( $37,024–$45,864/year , plus differentials for experience, tenure, bilingual skills, and specialty)

( , plus differentials for experience, tenure, bilingual skills, and specialty) Closing Date: Open until filled

This role supports a nonprofit health and community services team, handling intake, scheduling, insurance checks, payments, and client check-in (virtual and in person). Good match if you have medical or hospital front-desk experience, know insurance basics, and can stay calm with clients in crisis.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Round Rock, TX (Round Rock 03 – Louis Henna)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Lead the overnight sanitation team in a busy H‑E‑B store, keeping the department clean, stocked, and safe while also training and guiding partners. Ideal if you like hands-on work, can lift heavier items, and want a lead role in a fast-paced retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.