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🛒 Round Rock Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Round Rock’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options in both office and retail settings. Here are a few good picks if you like helping people and staying active at work.
HVAC Bilingual Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Christianson Air Conditioning & Plumbing, LLC
- Location: Round Rock, TX (78664)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$24/hour (plus extra pay for on-call, nights, weekends, holidays)
- Industry: Plumbing & HVAC
You’ll join a long-standing local company in their HVAC Service Department, taking calls, scheduling customers, dispatching techs, and helping solve issues. Great fit if you’re bilingual, organized, and comfortable with Microsoft Office and a fast-paced phone environment.
Access Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Bluebonnet Trails Community Services
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.80–$22.05/hour ($37,024–$45,864/year, plus differentials for experience, tenure, bilingual skills, and specialty)
- Closing Date: Open until filled
This role supports a nonprofit health and community services team, handling intake, scheduling, insurance checks, payments, and client check-in (virtual and in person). Good match if you have medical or hospital front-desk experience, know insurance basics, and can stay calm with clients in crisis.
Sanitation – Overnight Lead (Louis Henna Store)
- Employer: H-E-B
- Location: Round Rock, TX (Round Rock 03 – Louis Henna)
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the overnight sanitation team in a busy H‑E‑B store, keeping the department clean, stocked, and safe while also training and guiding partners. Ideal if you like hands-on work, can lift heavier items, and want a lead role in a fast-paced retail setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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