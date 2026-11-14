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Liberty Hill
Golden Market Days at Legacy Ranch High School
12 days ago
Golden Market Days will be held at Legacy Ranch High School, 1277 Co Rd 258, Liberty Hill, TX 78642 on Saturday, November 14 with the market open from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM and a car show from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM. The event will feature local vendors, a car show, food and drinks, free kids activities, and the Golden Girl Glam Bar.
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