Golden Market Days will be held at Legacy Ranch High School, 1277 Co Rd 258, Liberty Hill, TX 78642 on Saturday, November 14 with the market open from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM and a car show from 10:00 AM–1:00 PM. The event will feature local vendors, a car show, food and drinks, free kids activities, and the Golden Girl Glam Bar.

This content is adapted from materials provided by "Gifts from the Heart"