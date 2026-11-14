Round Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Round Rock

Lifepoint Health® / Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Round Rock Location: Round Rock, TX (4681 College Park Drive)

(4681 College Park Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a long-term acute care (LTAC) setting, working with medically complex patients coming out of ICU. Great fit if you like one-on-one rehab, building patient strength and mobility, and being part of a tight rehab team.

Employer: Akumin®

Akumin® Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus + competitive pay)

Run high-quality CT scans in an outpatient setting and be the go-to for patient safety and image quality. Comes with a sign-on bonus, benefits, flexible scheduling, and chances to cross-train.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Work on a 29-bed Med Surg unit with 4–5:1 ratios and Epic charting. Strong benefits from day one (health, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and a large, stable not-for-profit system.

Employer: Thrive Medical Clinic

Location: Round Rock, TX (greater Austin area clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $300,000 per year

Join a physician-owned primary care group (not private equity backed) with multiple Austin-area locations and plans to expand. Role focuses on comprehensive outpatient care, with 401(k) match, PTO, health/vision/dental, RVU bonus, CME, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 130 Sundance Pkwy Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681

Type: Not stated (Sam’s Club hourly role)

Not stated (Sam’s Club hourly role) Salary: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour + possible shift premiums

Support the pharmacy with prescriptions, OTC sales, stocking, and member service while earning solid hourly pay plus bonuses and big-box benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k), paid time off, and company-paid education programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring is active in Round Rock, and experience opens doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.