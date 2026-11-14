Here are a few free items your neighbors in Round Rock are offering up. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Vintage wooden high chair

Condition: Partially refinished; needs someone to finish the project

Style: Classic wood with an intricate backrest design, great for a rustic or vintage look

Location: South Creek, Round Rock, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner started refinishing this high chair but couldn’t complete it, and is hoping someone can give it new life. Ideal if you enjoy DIY projects or want a charming piece for your home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hair care product ("Cuidado del cabello")

Condition: New

Size/Amount: Marked as 3m (check listing for exact details)

Location: Round Rock, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Spanish-language listing for a new hair care item. If you’re looking to try a new product and don’t want to spend money, this could be a nice freebie.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Note about the Starbucks Cup Listing

There is a Starbucks “JOY” glass Bearista cold cup listed in Lake Forest, Round Rock, but the poster is looking to trade it for another cup (they have “Aspen” and want “JOY”). Since this is a trade and not a free giveaway, it’s not included as a free item here.

Free items in Round Rock tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.