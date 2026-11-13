🏥 Round Rock TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Round Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals and travel contracts. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: St. David's HealthCare – St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center

St. David's HealthCare – Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients after illness, injury, or surgery to help them regain strength and mobility in a 200+ bed acute-care hospital with a Level II trauma center and advanced rehab tech. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off, tuition help) and a chance to mentor others while delivering patient-centered care.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Round Rock & Pflugerville, TX (mix of both sites)

(mix of both sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fellowship-trained EP cardiologist role with a mix of inpatient and outpatient work plus heart failure and transplant consults. Join a large not-for-profit system with a nationally recognized chest pain and stroke center, support staff (APP, CMA, device nurse), and a schedule designed for solid work/life balance in the Austin area.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,388.85 (includes wages + per diems)

13-week night shift contract (3x12s) for an experienced CT Tech, with housing and meals per diem plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and weekly direct deposit. Good fit if you want strong pay, flexible housing options, and recruiter support while you explore Central Texas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.