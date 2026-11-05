🏥 Round Rock TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Round Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and homecare groups all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: Ascension Seton Williamson

Ascension Seton Williamson Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time (traveler) , multiple shifts, 40 hrs/week

, multiple shifts, Pay: Gross rate up to $2,114 per week

Work in the OR with Ascension’s Premier Staffing team, handling scrub and circulating duties and directly assisting surgeons. Good fit if you want strong benefits, steady hours, and travel-level pay while staying in Round Rock.

Employer: MGA Homecare

Location: Round Rock, TX (home health)

(home health) Type: Part-time (with options for full-time/PRN in some cases)

(with options for full-time/PRN in some cases) Pay: $24–$31 per hour, weekly pay

Day-shift LVN role providing one-on-one care in the home, with support from a nurse case manager and 24/7 clinical backup. Great if you want flexible scheduling, closer relationships with patients, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes full HCA/St. David’s benefits package)

Watch and interpret cardiac telemetry at a central monitoring station, support the nursing team, and help spot rhythm changes early. Good entry point into hospital cardiology with strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and career growth in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.