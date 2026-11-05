💻 Round Rock IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Round Rock’s tech scene is buzzing, with big names and contract roles paying strong hourly rates. If you’re in IT or software engineering, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Location: Round Rock, TX (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: $187,850 – $243,100/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead the product strategy for Dell’s AI "knowledge & intelligence" layer that powers agentic commerce. This is a high-visibility platform PM role where you own the roadmap, say no to one-offs, and work closely with architects, data teams, and an Ontology Council.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Round Rock, TX (Contract)

(Contract) Pay: $65.00 – $70.00/hour (overtime eligible)

(overtime eligible) Why it’s interesting: Senior-level role designing, coding, testing, and leading large, cross-functional software projects. You’ll guide architecture decisions, mentor others, and act as a key bridge between IT and senior business leaders.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Round Rock, TX (Contract)

(Contract) Pay: $70.00 – $77.00/hour (overtime eligible)

(overtime eligible) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on principal engineer role focused on complex software builds and quality assurance. You’ll lead projects, act as a subject-matter expert, and help shape testing strategies and improvements across teams.

Employer: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Location: Round Rock, TX (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Build next-gen automation for Dell’s global Oracle database platforms, including agentic AI frameworks and CI/CD with Ansible, GitLab, and Python/Bash. Great fit if you’re strong in Oracle (RAC, ASM, DataGuard) and Linux automation at scale.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.