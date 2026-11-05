🚚 Round Rock Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Round Rock’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level global strategy. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$250,000/year + annual bonus

Deadline: Company expects the application window to close about 5 days after posting (may change based on business needs)

Lead Entegris’ global supply chain transformation and run both the Transformation Management Office and Program & Execution Office. This is a senior role for someone with 15+ years in operations/supply chain/consulting who can drive big, cross-functional projects and tie strategy to real business results. Strong benefits include 401(k) with match, robust health coverage, PTO, and education assistance. Note: Entegris does not provide immigration sponsorship for this role.

Employer: The Goodkind Co (clean & green personal care manufacturer)

(clean & green personal care manufacturer) Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM

Support Goodkind’s production by pulling materials, organizing warehouse storage, and moving inventory between two local warehouse sites (including driving the company box truck). Great if you like active work, can lift heavier items, and have warehouse/inventory experience plus basic computer skills. Perks include competitive bi-weekly pay, 50% company-paid medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, 11 paid holidays, PTO, and on-demand pay access.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—apply soon and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Round Rock.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.