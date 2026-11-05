🍽️ Round Rock Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Round Rock’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here, from hospital kitchens to tacos and bakeries.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Round Rock

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Round Rock Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed This role supports both patient and retail food service: food production, cashiering, tray service, and sanitation. Full-time staff get a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, discounts, and more). Commercial food service experience is preferred, not required.

Employer: Torchy’s Tacos

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $12/hr based on experience, plus pooled tips

Work all the hot spots: fry, grill, sauté, steam, and taco assembly in a high-energy, scratch kitchen. Offers flexible schedules, DailyPay access, food discounts for you and your partner, PTO after 1 year, and benefits for full-time team members after 1 year. No experience required; you just need a food handler card and the ability to stay on your feet and move.

Employer: H‑E‑B (Round Rock 03 – Louis Henna Bakery)

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep the bakery department stocked, fresh, and customer-ready: prep, slice, package, label, and help with baking and frying. You’ll use your customer service skills to answer questions and take orders, while following food safety rules. Requires age 18+, HS diploma/GED, and 1+ year of experience.

Employer: McDonald’s (Franchise location)

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Listed as Internship , but duties match a full General Manager role

Listed as , but duties match a full General Manager role Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Lead the whole restaurant: safety, staffing, scheduling, guest service, and profit. Role includes bonuses (monthly P&L and quarterly staffing/development), paid vacation, PTO, and medical insurance. Requires QSR management experience, ability to work 45–48 hours/week, and reliable transportation; bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.