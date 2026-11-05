🛒 Round Rock Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Round Rock’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from beauty studios to convenience stores and warehouse roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Randalls Food Market (Albertsons Companies)

Randalls Food Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Home Shopping department and run digital grocery orders from pick to pickup/delivery. This is a hands-on leadership role where you manage a team, track performance metrics, and keep online customers happy while enjoying weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health and financial benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Patriot Crew

Patriot Crew Location: Round Rock, TX (on-site warehouse)

Type: Full-time, Seasonal (through December 2026)

Pay: $20–$22/hour

On-site role handling emails, phone calls, and order issues for a busy warehouse, especially around Veterans Day and the holidays. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of in-office customer service, are tech-savvy, and can work on-site 5 days a week with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Speedy Stop Food Stores, LLC

Location: 551 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$16/hour (overnight shift has differential pay)

Convenience store role for friendly, energetic team players with options for day or night shifts. Offers flexible schedules, daily access to earned wages, medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), PTO after 6 months, and food discounts.

Employer: Amazing Lash Studio

Location: Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $12–$15/hour depending on performance, plus commissions

Front-desk and sales role in the beauty industry, combining reception, membership sales, and customer service. You’ll earn hourly pay plus membership and retail commissions, get free lash services, product discounts, and ongoing training—ideal if you’re sales-driven with open availability including weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always keep looking while you gain experience and a paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.