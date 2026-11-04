🚧 Night and daytime delays on Chisholm Trail South Nov. 3–6

🚧 Traffic delays on Chisholm Trail South Nov. 3–6

Final paving work on the Chisholm Trail South project will run from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Friday, Nov. 6.

There will be intermittent road closures on Chisholm Trail South between Sam Bass Road and RM 620. The biggest impacts will be overnight, but there will also be some daytime closures to finish the job.

If you can, avoid this stretch of Chisholm Trail South during these dates and use alternate routes to save time and frustration.