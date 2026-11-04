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🏥 Round Rock TX Healthcare: Multiple Hospital Roles Now Hiring
Round Rock’s hospitals are busy and still growing, which means steady demand for hands-on clinical staff. Here are a couple of solid healthcare roles hiring now, all right here in Round Rock, TX.
XRay Tech – Evenings
- Employer: Ascension – Seton Medical Center Williamson
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a Radiologic Technologist doing diagnostic imaging in the Imaging department. You’ll position patients, follow strict radiation safety rules, work in the EHR, and send images to PACS. Role comes with comprehensive health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.
Note: This same XRay Tech role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.
Patient Care Technician – Surgery
- Employer: St. David's HealthCare – Round Rock Medical Center
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support RNs in the surgery unit, helping with vitals, mobility, personal care, and keeping rooms stocked and safe. Good fit if you like fast-paced teamwork and direct patient contact. Offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, education support, and access to a large, well-known hospital system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each hospital often lists related roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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