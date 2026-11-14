Round Lake is buzzing with lab and R&D roles right now, especially in pharma and medical devices. If you’ve got chemistry or analytical skills, there are solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Round Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $176,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Lead extractables & leachables studies for medical devices, pharma, and combo products while partnering with R&D, Regulatory, Toxicology, and external labs. Great fit if you have 8–12+ years in analytical chemistry or related fields and want a high-impact, strategy-heavy role with broad portfolio oversight.

(Duplicate posting also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4489541004)

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Round Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Run day-to-day operations in a pharma quality lab, supervising analysts and ensuring compliant testing of raw materials, in-process, finished products, and environmental samples. Ideal if you have a BS in Chemistry or related science and 4–6 years in healthcare labs with HPLC, GC, MS, and strong people-leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar roles on the same campus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.