Round Lake’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and pharma production. If you’ve got quality, automation, or investigation experience, there are some strong full-time roles open with solid pay.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Round Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $112,000 – $154,000/year + potential bonus

Lead the Quality Engineering team and own validation and data integrity programs for a major healthcare manufacturing site. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in cGMP, validation, and QA leadership and want a seat at the table with site leadership and regulators.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Round Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $72,000 – $99,000/year + potential bonus

Hands-on role building, wiring, and troubleshooting automated manufacturing equipment (PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, robotics, vision systems). Great fit if you have 5+ years in industrial automation/electrical controls and like solving problems on the production floor.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Round Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $96,000 – $132,000/year + potential bonus

Senior investigation lead role driving complex quality investigations and CAPA in a regulated environment. Best for someone with 5+ years in pharma/med device/biotech and 3+ years leading high‑risk investigations who’s comfortable presenting to auditors and senior leaders.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.