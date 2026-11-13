🏥 Round Lake IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Round Lake’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from big-box pharmacy to global pharma manufacturing. Here are a few solid roles hiring in our area.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1228

Walmart Supercenter Location: Round Lake Beach, IL (2680 N IL Route 83)

(2680 N IL Route 83) Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $21.50 – $34.50 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Work in the in-store pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions, data entry, and product questions. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

(Duplicate listing also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4489684758)

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Location: Round Lake, IL (Drug Delivery site)

(Drug Delivery site) Type: Full-Time

Estimated Salary: $112,000 – $154,000 per year + potential discretionary bonus

Senior Quality leadership role driving complex remediation programs for sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing. You’ll lead cross-functional teams, manage regulatory commitments, and support FDA/health authority inspections. Strong cGMP, sterile manufacturing, and Quality/Compliance background (8+ years) required; Baxter offers day-one medical/dental, 401(k) with match, ESPP, generous PTO, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.