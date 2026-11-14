Zoo Atlanta cancelled its 2026 lantern festival, IllumiNights, due to challenges affecting the travel of event partner, Hanart Culture.

According to a Nov. 14 press release, the intricate lantern displays have been made possible by Hanart Culture’s talented artisans, who have travelled from China each year since the festival began in 2021.

“Unfortunately, this year, Hanart Culture informed us that they were unable to bring their team of artisans to Atlanta to complete this essential work,” the press release stated. “Despite exhausting all efforts, we were unable to find a solution that would allow us to present the festival this season at the level of quality our guests have come to expect.”

It remains unclear whether the Chinese artisans experienced visa challenges or if the festival will resume in 2027.

Zoo Atlanta said advance ticket holders were being notified about refunds and the Grant Park attraction will still be open every day throughout the holiday season except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

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