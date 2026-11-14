Pajamas are the dress code at Uptown Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 19, when the sixth annual “Laughs, Llamas and Pajamas” returns to Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

Located between Midtown and Buckhead, the mixed-use destination will host an evening of pajama-wearing llamas, holiday crafts, and interactive comedy from Dad’s Garage. The event is free to attend.

Main Street will welcome a herd of friendly, pajama-wearing llamas from Wits End Llama Consortium, giving guests the chance to meet them up close and leave with a festive photo. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite pajamas to match.

Adding to the festivities this year, Dad’s Garage will bring its signature improvisational style with several interactive experiences. At the Compliment Table, guests can stop by for an honest, positive and potentially hilarious compliment from a Dad’s Garage performer. Performers will also lead an improvised Bedtime Story, inviting audience members to supply words, phrases and unexpected plot twists as the story unfolds in real time.

At the craft station, guests can create llama-themed holiday ornaments and decorate their own Ugly PJ Tops. Attendees can also explore food and drink offerings from Uptown’s Main Street restaurants and retailers throughout the evening.

As is tradition, the event benefits local nonprofit Atlanta Mission, which accepts new youth and adult pajamas from attendees. Atlanta Mission provides shelter and support to men, women and children experiencing homelessness across Atlanta and Northeast Georgia, and since the event’s inception, Uptown has donated hundreds of pairs of pajamas to help those in need. This year, guests can add a personal touch through Llama Love Notes, short messages of encouragement and holiday wishes that will accompany donated pajamas. As the night goes on, Uptown will track the growing number of donations, turning the pajama drive into a shared community effort.

Convenient event parking is located at the Uptown City Center Deck. Parking will cost $5 for the first two hours. In addition, Main Street at Uptown is just steps away from the Lindbergh MARTA station.

For more, visit instagram.com/uptownatlanta.

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