Georgia Festival of Trees will return Nov. 21-29 for its week-long celebration with a new holiday children’s book to guide families through the festival of custom-designed Christmas trees.

Held at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, the festival features trees, wreaths, centerpieces, and nativity scenes designed, decorated, and donated by individuals and organizations across the Southeast.

Trees and other decor are auctioned off both in-person and online during the festival. Proceeds from the auction go to the nonprofit Street Grace, which works to end commercial sexual exploitation of women and children in Georgia.

“When we started the Georgia Festival of Trees, our hope was that it would become a holiday tradition for families to look forward to year after year,” Angie Ulibarri, executive director of the Georgia Festival of Trees said in a press release. “Seeing families come back each year and establish the festival as a key part of their celebrations has been such a gift. We are grateful for the community’s enthusiasm for the festival and support of our mission to help end human trafficking.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to ride Penny the Pink Pig, inspired by the Atlanta tradition dating back to 1953. There will also be live music, sugar cookie decorating free photos with Santa and boutique shopping. Each day will have a different theme, like ugly sweater day and holiday hats.

For a schedule of events, to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or a volunteer, donate an auction item, or learn more about the Georgia Festival of Trees and its charity partners, visit gafestivaloftrees.org.

The post Georgia Festival of Trees brings holiday fun and activities Nov. 21-29 appeared first on Rough Draft®.