Yes, it’s cold

Saturday, Nov. 14 — Friday’s nearly five-hour nationwide ground stop ended about 8:15 p.m., but the hangover lingered. More than 400 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson have been canceled this morning (live tracker here), along with about 3,700 across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed technology upgrades that overloaded outdated air traffic systems. The ground stop was not related to Friday’s Microsoft outage, which the company says has been resolved.

Sunny with highs in the mid-50s this weekend.

MARKET UPDATE

The Nasdaq fell 0.9% yesterday as Nvidia slid another 2% after founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal-driven exit, and HSBC downgraded the chipmaker to hold. All three major indexes posted their best week since early August, with Apple hitting an intraday record as investors fled AI-exposed stocks.

LOCAL NEWS

Georgia’s net tax collections barely budged last month. Individual income tax revenue fell 8.6%, and Gov. Brian Kemp floated a special session on the budget.

New research from the University of Georgia finds that people are less likely to recycle plastic products that feel flimsy or cheap.

Bill Roche, Class of ’76, and his wife, Susan, received Marist School’s highest honor, the St. Peter Chanel Award, during its 125th year. Bill chaired its board for 12 years.

In local college football this weekend:

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 12:30 p.m. (680 AM/93.7 FM, The CW).

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston, 2 p.m. (KSU Owl Network, ESPN+).

North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m. (102.7 FM, ESPN+).

Mercer at No. 9 Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m. (100.9 FM, ESPN+).

Georgia Southern at Georgia State, 3:30 p.m. (88.5 FM, ESPN+).

No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. (95.5 FM, ABC).

ELSEWHERE

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer for the role of Senate majority leader.

A tanker T-boned a riverboat docked near New Orleans’ French Quarter on Friday, capsizing it. All passengers were accounted for. Mayor Helena Moreno called it “a miracle on the Mississippi.”

Step Into the World of Emily in Paris

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WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Atlanta Roller Derby Mixer and Holiday Market; today from 1:30-8 p.m. at Atlanta Roller Derby Warehouse.

Atlanta Fish Market Oyster Fest; today from 2-7 p.m. at the Atlanta Fish Market.

Shakespeare at Sunset; today at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates Town Green.

“Like Father” at the Hertz Stage at the Alliance Theatre; today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Atlanta Opera presents “Silent Night”; tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

Sunday Shindig in South Downtown; tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Founders Green.

50th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar; tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Congregation Or VeShalom.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons; tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are some concerts to check out:

Subtronics @ Coca-Cola Roxy (tonight)

George Clanton @ The Masquerade (tonight)

The Haunt @ Smith’s Olde Bar (tonight)

Paula Cole @ Variety Playhouse (tonight)

6LACK @ Coca-Cola Roxy (tomorrow)

Chat Pile @ The Masquerade (tomorrow)

John Summit @ State Farm Arena (tomorrow)

Franni Cash @ Vinyl (tomorrow)

Katie Pruitt @ Terminal West (tomorrow)

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Enjoy your Saturday!

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Top stories of the week

A look back at this week’s most-read stories from our website. Follow @RoughDraftATL on Instagram for regular updates.

① Lockdowns lifted at several metro Atlanta high schools after threats

② Atlanta zoning review board approves high-rise Old Fourth Ward luxury condos

③ Three Atlanta elementary schools evacuated due to bomb threats

④ College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams starting in 2027-28 season

⑤ Zoo Atlanta announces ‘devastating loss’ of southern white rhino (pictured)

Play News Word Atlanta, our daily word game.

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