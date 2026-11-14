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The Atlanta News Quiz for November 14
By Rough Draft Staff,13 days ago
It’s time to test your knowledge with this week’s Atlanta News Quiz!
Click here to play, and please let us know how you do by sharing on Instagram, Facebook, or X @RoughDraftATL.
This week’s quiz is sponsored by SCAD.
Discover the fashion behind the global hit series Emily in Paris at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Midtown!
Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules — Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi explores the creative vision of the show’s acclaimed costume designer through iconic looks, sketches, photographs, and behind-the-scenes materials. From Emily’s bold maximalism to Sylvie’s effortless elegance, explore how fashion brings beloved characters to life. Celebrate individuality, creativity, and fearless self-expression in this captivating exhibition, on view through March 14, 2027.
Plan your visit today.
The post The Atlanta News Quiz for November 14 appeared first on Rough Draft®.