It’s time to test your knowledge with this week’s Atlanta News Quiz!

Click here to play, and please let us know how you do by sharing on Instagram, Facebook, or X @RoughDraftATL.

This week’s quiz is sponsored by SCAD.

Discover the fashion behind the global hit series Emily in Paris at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Midtown!



Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules — Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi explores the creative vision of the show’s acclaimed costume designer through iconic looks, sketches, photographs, and behind-the-scenes materials. From Emily’s bold maximalism to Sylvie’s effortless elegance, explore how fashion brings beloved characters to life. Celebrate individuality, creativity, and fearless self-expression in this captivating exhibition, on view through March 14, 2027.



Plan your visit today.

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