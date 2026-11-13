Gliding into the holidays

Friday, Nov. 13 — The holiday season in Sandy Springs means the return of Skate City Springs. The family-friendly event kicks off tonight and runs through Jan. 18. Send us your pics as you taking a spin on the ice.

We may get our first frost of the year with temperatures dipping into the 30s overnight this weekend. Daytime temps will be in the 50s.

A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday in a crash on Roswell Road between Morgan Falls and Trowbridge Roads. Police are still looking into the cause of the accident.

Developers released new renderings and details on Caldwell, a 382-unit apartment complex at 35 Glenlake Parkway NE, the former site of UPS offices, as reported by Urbanize Atlanta.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department has kicked off its annual toy drive benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Made to be Remade Georgia awarded Keep North Fulton Beautiful a $25,000 grant for a baler at the Sandy Springs Recycling Center, which will increase its capacity to process plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

If you’re looking for a place to have Thanksgiving dinner so you don’t have to do the cooking, The Select will provide dine-in and takeout service, and Zafron will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner along with its regular menu. Rough Draft has more options in the Atlanta area.

Photo by @RICSAthletics

SANDY SPRINGS SNAPSHOT: Congratulations to Riverwood High School sophomore Andrew Inman for setting the boys’ cross country school record. Way to go!

Thanks for reading!

The Rough Draft team

Your family’s holiday fun starts here! Make memories at Light Up Dunwoody with Santa photos, dance and musical performances, crafts, and the spectacular tree and menorah lighting. Don’t miss this beloved tradition on Nov. 15 at Donaldson-Bannister Farm. SPONSOR MESSAGE

Photo by Hayden Sumlin

Praise for Sandy Springs’ urban development

Raleigh City Council Member Mitchell Silver said he saw Sandy Springs focusing on the “right things” before delivering the keynote address at the Sandy Springs Conservancy’s Nov. 9 Thought Leaders Dinner.

Silver, an award-winning urban planner and former commissioner of the New York City Parks Department, said his tour of Sandy Springs showed a city investing in pedestrian connectivity, recreational facilities, and new housing.

“I was quite impressed,” Silver told a packed room at City Springs. “You have a great city. I see the little clues, and so I’m very excited about the plans that you have before you.”

ReadHayden’s full report.

Photo from Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

What’s it Worth?

Situated along a private 20-acre lake in Conyers, this 7,000±-square-foot estate offers five bedrooms, a second kitchen, a finished terrace level, and a spring-fed water garden. The 1.5±-acre property also features a three-car garage and additional RV parking.

Guess the price below!

Photo by Janssen Redcay

Sandy Springs police officer fundraises for trafficking victims

Sandy Springs Police Officer Janssen Redcay is about to start his third self-funded cycling trek of more than 1,000 miles to raise awareness and funds to combat child trafficking.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Redcay departs from Homestead, Fla., south of Miami, for a five-day, 800-mile bike ride to Sandy Springs City Hall, arriving Saturday, Nov. 21. He hopes to raise $12,000 for ZOE International.

“As a father of a teenage daughter, I have also dedicated myself to serving and protecting our youth,” Redcay said. “Through this cycling trek, I am taking the commitment one step further — using my personal time, money, and passion for cycling to shine a light on an issue that affects vulnerable children around the world as well as right here in our community.”

Read more about Redcay’s journey.

File photo

Springway Trail receives environmental award

Fulton County honored the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department for its contributions and improvements during the annual Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment awards ceremony on Oct. 21.



Fulton County District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis, whose district includes a chunk of Sandy Springs and Morgan Falls Overlook Park, selected the completed segment of the Springway Trail for its overall design and connection with existing trails in neighboring communities.



Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said the city’s vision is to improve connectivity and expand access to recreation. “We are extremely proud to see the Morgan Falls Connector on The Springway recognized,” Paul said. “We’re beginning to see that vision become a reality, and I look forward to more segments throughout our city.”.



Read more about Springway Trail’s recognition.

Your family’s holiday fun starts here! Make memories at Light Up Dunwoody with Santa photos, dance and musical performances, crafts, and the spectacular tree and menorah lighting. Don’t miss this beloved tradition on Nov. 15 at Donaldson-Bannister Farm. SPONSOR MESSAGE

What’s doin’ around Sandy Springs

Nov. 15:Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch at City Springs

Nov. 16:Whose Live Anyway? at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Nov. 17:Georgia Perimeter Chamber 101 at GPC

Nov. 17:Brick Masters at Sandy Springs Library

Nov. 17:Tai Chi with Taian at Sandy Springs Library

Nov. 19:Women’s Self-Defense Class at Sandy Springs Municipal Complex

The Sports Section

Holy Innocents’ (10-0): Nov. 20 vs. TBD (Private, Second Round)

Lovett (8-2): Nov. 20 vs. TBD (Private, Second Round)

Mt. Vernon (8-2): Nov. 20 vs. TBD (Private, Second Round)

North Springs (2-8): Season Complete

Pace Academy (3-7): Friday @ Christian Heritage (9-1) (Private, First Round)

Riverwood (0-10): Season Complete

Westminster (3-7): Friday @ Calvary Day (9-1) (Private, First Round)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Innocents’ (0-0): Nov. 21 vs. Decatur (0-1); Nov. 23 vs. Marist (1-0); Nov. 27 vs. South Gwinnett (0-2)

Lovett (1-1): Nov. 21 vs. Landmark Christian (0-1); Nov. 23 vs. Riverwood (0-0); Dec. 4 vs. Holy Innocents’ (0-0)

Mt. Vernon (3-0): Saturday vs. Parkview (1-0); Nov. 21 vs. Milton (0-0); Nov. 23 vs. Westminster (1-0)

North Springs (1-1): Friday vs. Riverwood (0-0); Tuesday @ Pace Academy (0-0); Nov. 20 @ Clarkston (0-2)

Pace Academy (0-0): Tuesday vs. North Springs (1-1); Nov. 20 @ Westminster (1-0); Nov. 21 vs. Gainesville (1-0)

Riverwood (0-0): Friday vs. North Springs (1-1); Saturday vs. Shiloh (0-1); Nov. 21 vs. Etowah (0-1)

Westminster (1-0): Saturday vs. Drew Charter (1-1); Nov. 20 vs. Pace Academy (0-0); Nov. 23 @ Mt. Vernon (3-0)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Innocents’ (0-0): Saturday vs. Newton (1-0); Nov. 21 vs. Creekside (1-1); Dec. 1 vs. Cartersville (0-0)

Lovett (0-1): Tuesday @ Mt. Paran Christian (0-1); Nov. 21 vs. Landmark Christian (0-1); Dec. 1 vs. Pace Academy (1-1)

Mt. Vernon (0-1): Tuesday vs. North Cobb Christian (0-1); Nov. 21 @ Riverwood (0-2); Dec. 1 @ Darlington (0-0)

North Springs (0-1): Friday @ Riverwood (0-2); Tuesday @ Pace Academy (1-1); Nov. 20 @ Clarkston (1-1)

Pace Academy (1-1): Tuesday vs. North Springs (0-1); Nov. 20 @ Westminster (1-0); Nov. 21 vs. West Forsyth (0-0)

Riverwood (0-2): Friday vs. North Springs (0-1); Saturday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (1-1); Tuesday vs. Mays (0-3)

Westminster (1-0): Saturday vs. Drew Charter (2-0); Tuesday @ Paideia (2-0); Nov. 20 vs. Pace Academy (1-1)

School records are as of Thursday, Nov. 12

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