Juggling work and social obligations with family gatherings and gift-giving makes the holiday season one of the most stressful times of the year. Enter local spas, which offer respite from the hectic holidays with restorative massages, rejuvenating facials and even floating sound baths.

From high-end hotel retreats to a traditional Korean bathhouse, book a treatment at one of these Atlanta spas to decompress during the holidays.

A treatment room at The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta (Provided by The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta)

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta ($$$)

75 14th St., Midtown

For a high-end retreat in Midtown, head to The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Open seven days a week, the day spa offers everything from sports massages to hot stone pedicures and customized facials. For couples, the “night spa” experience includes a massage, champagne and snacks, plus private, after-hours access to the indoor saltwater pool and thermal facilities. Check the spa’s event calendar for seasonal wellness classes like a floating sound bath and fireside yoga.

Amenities: Full-service day spa, wood-burning saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms, relaxation lounge and sun deck, heated indoor saltwater pool.

Standout service: The 80-minute Midtown Massage pairs a full-body massage with a refreshing foot scrub and reflexology, all using calming, locally made lavender-rosemary products.

Pro tip: Arrive early to take advantage of the spa’s steam rooms and saunas as well as a relaxation lounge stocked with herbal teas, fresh juices and healthy snacks.

The Spa at the St. Regis Atlanta features 10 treatment rooms and amenities like a Himalayan salt sauna. (Provided by The Spa at the St. Regis Atlanta)

The Spa at the St. Regis Atlanta ($$$)

88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

The Spa at the St. Regis Atlanta in Buckhead is peak luxury. The extensive treatment menu ranges from Hungarian mud facials and body scrubs to massages with lavish touches like 24-karat gold body products. Add-on services include sound bowl therapy and LED face masks. Pre- or post-treatment, relax in the tranquil lounge with personalized tea service and desserts.

Amenities: Himalayan salt sauna, steam room, relaxation lounges, bespoke tea service.

Standout service: Try the Buckhead Escape, a 90-minute body treatment that incorporates a gold sugar scrub and a scalp treatment while wrapped in a weighted blanket.

Pro tip: Make a dinner reservation at Atlas, a Michelin-starred restaurant on the St. Regis property with tasting and a la carte menus.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s two-story spa is one of the largest in the city. (Provided by Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Spa)

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Spa ($$$)

3376 Peachtree Road, Buckhead

At 15,000 square feet, this two-story retreat is one of the city’s largest spas. Opt for a traditional massage or facial, or try one of the wellness experiences like aquatic recovery, a gentle movement and breathwork session held in the spa’s indoor heated pool. The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Spa also has a dedicated recovery room with Normatec compression boots and Hypervolt massage guns.

Amenities: Heated indoor saline pool, saunas and baths, relaxation room.

Standout service: Relax at one of the new moon floating sound bath therapy sessions, held in the pool and featuring wind chimes, singing bowls and other soothing sounds.

Pro tip: Sound bath sessions include four hours of pre-float access to the hotel’s pool and spa amenities.

Contrast therapy is one of the recovery treatments offered by Salt at Exhale Spa. (Provided by Loews Atlanta Hotel) Credit: exhale Salt ATL

Exhale Spa at Loews Atlanta Hotel ($$)

1065 Peachtree St., Midtown

Following renovations in early 2026, Exhale Spa at Loews Atlanta Hotel partnered with Atlanta-based brand Salt Fitness to expand its fitness and recovery offerings. That includes a dedicated lounge with compression boots and massage guns, plus red light therapy, contrast therapy and infrared saunas. Athletes can book a dedicated sports recovery or deep tissue massage, and the menu also includes several facials and waxing services.

Amenities: Sauna, steam room, recovery room, fitness studio.

Standout service: Try the athletic recovery massage for soothing sore muscles and improving range of motion.

Pro tip: Book a Pilates reformer or barre class before a spa session for the ultimate self-care day.

Jeju Sauna ($)

3555 Gwinnett Place Dr., Duluth

This traditional Korean bathhouse is an Atlanta-area institution. It’s open 24/7, making it a go-to for shift workers and late-night group outings. Jeju Sauna even provides mats and blankets for naps and overnight stays. Choose from nine dry sauna rooms, an ice room, and jade and salt rooms in the spa’s common area. Or relax in the saunas or pools in the gender-separated locker rooms, which offer services like foot reflexology and acupuncture massage.

Amenities: Saunas, steam rooms, hydrotherapy rooms, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool, on-site food court.

Standout service: Don’t miss the full-body shampoo, an intense Korean body scrub with optional post-treatment oil for maximum hydration.

Pro tip: Food and beverage and additional spa treatments like massages are not included in the 24-hour admission pass.

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