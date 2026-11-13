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Friday, Nov. 13 — A widespread outage knocked out Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft apps yesterday, and the problems are lingering into this morning. The company blamed servers that failed automated health checks and said it was testing a fix. See live status updates.

Partly sunny with a high of 51° today, with more of the same all weekend.

At its annual meeting yesterday, the Metro Atlanta Chamber named housing affordability, transit, and workforce development as top priorities.

The Georgia Rainbow History Project wants to create Atlanta and Georgia LGBTQ halls of fame honoring the people and organizations that left a lasting mark on the city and state.

House Democrats, set to take the majority in January for the first time since 2004, nominated Rep. Carolyn Hugley as speaker. She is in line to become Georgia’s first Black speaker.

Gwinnett County Public Schools told its employees that proposed $2,000 bonuses were no longer possible due to a lack of state funding.

Executives for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena were nationally recognized for leadership in venue operations and live entertainment.

Sandy Springs police officer Janssen Redcay is about to start his third self-funded cycling trek of over 1,000 miles to raise awareness and funds to combat child trafficking.

Made to Be Remade Georgia, a nonprofit backed by the state’s beverage industry, awarded $137,500 in grants to six groups, including $25,000 for a baler at the Sandy Springs Recycling Center.

The GHSA football playoffs begin tonight, and Peachtree Sports Network will air Harrison at McEachern at 8 p.m. North Atlanta, North Gwinnett, Dunwoody, Woodward Academy, Westminster, Tucker, and Greater Atlanta Christian are among the teams also playing tonight. See the full schedule.

ELSEWHERE

Here are the latest developments related to Nvidia founder and former CEO Jensen Huang:

Huang resigned yesterday amid reports of multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO as the company begins a search for a full-time replacement.

Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick both agreed to testify before Congress.

President Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith that he thought former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Huang.

Existing home sales fell to 3.75 million in October, the lowest level since 2010, with 30-year mortgage rates peaking at 7.4%.

NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died at 64.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:

• Estate Sales

• My Five with Fabian Williams

• Film Review: ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’

• Upcoming Events

AND

• Top Stories of the Week

Be a holiday gift-giving superstar! Shop unique, locally made gifts at Midtown Artisan Markets, Nov. 22 & Dec. 13. Enjoy festive activities, special giveaways, and family fun at Midtown Green, 98 14th St. Free admission, noon–5 p.m. SPONSOR MESSAGE

1. Estate Sales

Bee’s Knees Vintage Sale: Retro furniture, Fiestaware, and fashions. East Atlanta. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sun., noon-4 p.m.

The Turnage Place: Fresh estate arrivals and markdowns. Warehouse sale. West Midtown. Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dunwoody Estate Treasures: French chairs and designer furnishings. Sandy Springs. Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. By appointment.

A Legacy Collection: Antique furniture, silver, fine art and signed books. Marietta. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

McMurrain Estate at Camp David: Oversized French mirrors, rugs, and furnishings collected abroad. Chattahoochee Hills. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Most of what people believe about OCD is wrong.

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Nearly everyone has thoughts they never asked for.

Having one does not mean any part of you wants it. What matters is what happens next.

Trying hard not to think something tends to bring it back, louder. The more a thought is fought, the more important it starts to feel.

Noticing a thought without arguing with it is a different skill entirely.

→ Intown Psychology works with kids, teens and young adults in Atlanta. Get a free consultation.

Photo courtesy of Fabian WilliamsCredit: Fabian Williams

2. My Five: Muralist Fabian Williams on the local artists and works that inspire him

Atlanta artist Fabian Williams has never shied away from creating work that challenges viewers to confront politics, race and history.

Williams said his larger-than-life murals are meant to communicate complex issues surrounding Atlanta’s history. His goal is to make people stop, think and consider how the past can inform a better future, drawing inspiration from the historical figures who helped lay the foundation of the city.

You can see that philosophy interpreted in his murals “Atlanta DNA” at The CTR, “Hosea Williams” on Edgewood Avenue, and the “1906 Atlanta Race Massacre” in South Atlanta.

For the most recent edition of “My Five,” Williams shared five of his favorite art-related people, places and spaces in Atlanta. Check it out here.

Don’t miss a one-night-only screening of The Sludge War at The Tara Theatre on Wed., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. The Audience Award–winning documentary follows one woman’s investigation into a secretive government program behind one of the biggest environmental cover-ups in U.S. history. Get tickets here. SPONSOR MESSAGE

Photo courtesy of Neon

3. ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ and the passing of a torch

WEEKLY FILM REVIEW | BY SAMMIE PURCELL

Filmmaker William Greaves shot the footage that you see in “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” over the course of several hours in 1972 at a cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s house in New York City. That party was attended by the last living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance – people like Aaron Douglas, Richard Bruce Nugent, Arna Bontemps, and Gerri Major.

This party was the first time that many of these artists had seen each other in 50 or so years. They spend the party breaking off into small groups or coming all together, reminiscing and fighting about the past in equal measure, and considering the future.

Greaves worked on the film on and off for years, but died in 2014 before he could finish it. His son, David Greaves, and granddaughter, Liani Greaves, stepped in to finish the project, which opens in Atlanta this weekend.

Click here to read Sammie’s review. You can also read her review of the coming-of-age film “Mouse.”

Stay in the picture with Scene by Rough Draft, our weekly newsletter about Georgia’s film industry. Subscribe for free.

4. Upcoming Events

“Little Shop of Horrors”: 40th Anniversary Screening; tonight at 8 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Atlanta Opera presents “Silent Night“; tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

Final three days of “Like Father” at the Hertz Stage at the Alliance Theatre; tonight at 7:30 p.m., tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Trees Atlanta Tree Tour; tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Inman Perk Coffee.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons; Sun., Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

50th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar; Sun., Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at Congregation Or VeShalom.

Doja Cat; Tues., Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

Find out how you can get your event featured in Rough Draft. For more events, visit RoughDraftAtlanta.com/events.

5. Top Stories of the Week

A look back at this week’s most-read stories from our website. Follow @RoughDraftATL on Instagram for regular updates.

① Lockdowns lifted at several metro Atlanta high schools after threats

② Atlanta zoning review board approves high-rise Old Fourth Ward luxury condos

③ Three Atlanta elementary schools evacuated due to bomb threats

④ College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams starting in 2027-28 season

⑤ Zoo Atlanta announces ‘devastating loss’ of southern white rhino (pictured)

Your family’s holiday fun starts here! Make memories at Light Up Dunwoody with Santa photos, dance and musical performances, crafts, and the spectacular tree and menorah lighting. Don’t miss this beloved tradition on Nov. 15 at Donaldson-Bannister Farm. SPONSOR MESSAGE

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