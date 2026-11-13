Georgia’s governor-elect and its newly re-elected U.S. senator now have bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Friday unveiled the first bobbleheads of Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff. Both won their races in the Nov. 3 general election.

Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. When she takes office, she will be Georgia’s first Black governor and its first female governor. Ossoff won a second term, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

The figures are part of a new museum series of political bobbleheads tied to the 2026 midterms and the 2028 elections.

What they look like

Both bobbleheads stand on a circular red, white, and blue stars-and-stripes base that bears their names. Bottoms wears an aqua blue outfit with a blazer and an open-collared shirt. Ossoff wears a dark suit with a blue tie.

Each one is individually numbered to 2,026. They cost $30 each, plus a flat $8 shipping charge per order, and are sold only through the museum’s online store. They are expected to ship in April.

“We are excited to unveil the first bobbleheads of Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and re-elected U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to commemorate their victories,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “These bobbleheads are sure to be popular among Governor Bottoms and Senator Ossoff supporters and people who follow politics.”

About Bottoms

Bottoms, 56, earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Florida A&M University and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law in 1994.

She represented part of southwest Atlanta on the Atlanta City Council from 2010 to 2018. She then served as the city’s 60th mayor from 2018 to 2022 and did not seek a second term. From 2022 to 2023, she was a senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Bottoms won the Democratic nomination in May with 56.2% of the vote in a seven-candidate primary. She beat Jackson with about 54% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

About Ossoff

Ossoff, 39, graduated from Georgetown University and the London School of Economics. Before joining the Senate, he was CEO of Insight TWI, a media production company that investigated corruption, organized crime, and war crimes.

He was first elected in a January 2021 runoff, defeating incumbent Republican David Perdue. He is the first Jewish senator from Georgia and was the first millennial elected to the Senate. Ossoff beat Collins with about 59% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, opened in 2019.

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