Applying to over 60 Georgia universities and colleges is free in November

The Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC) has partnered with the University System of Georgia (USG), the Technical College System of Georgia, and private institutions to provide application fee waivers to Georgia high school seniors through the Apply to College Month Initiative. Over 60 Georgia colleges and universities have agreed to waive their application fees for high school seniors Nov. 1-30.

“Georgia is the Top State for Talent because we make sure each student has a clear path from the classroom to a great education and career right here in Georgia,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We are grateful that many top-ranking USG, TCSG, and private institutions have agreed to allow Georgia seniors to apply for free during Apply to College Month. We’ll keep working to find ways to make education affordable for Georgia’s students and families, like we did when restoring the HOPE Scholarship to fully cover tuition or making the largest investment in need-based aid in state history during this year’s legislative session.”

This is the sixth year that GSFC has promoted application fee waivers in November. There is no limit on the number of schools a student may apply to using the application fee waivers. While application fees vary by institution, cost savings to high school seniors applying to multiple colleges can be significant.

“Georgia seniors do not have to choose between paying application fees and pursuing the next step in their higher education journey,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Chris Green. “Thanks to our partners at the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and the Georgia Independent College Association, high school seniors can apply to college for free throughout November. We encourage every senior to visit GAfutures to take advantage of this opportunity and explore the $1 billion in scholarships and grants available to make their college goals a reality.”

The full list of participating schools and information on how to access the application fee waivers can be found here. For students who apply to public institutions through the GEORGIA MATCH direct admissions dashboard in November, the application fee waiver will be automatically applied.

The mission of the Georgia Student Finance Commission is to help students pursue higher education with the least out-of-pocket costs possible. Students interested in learning more about application fee waivers, GEORGIA MATCH, scholarships, and grants can schedule a meeting with their regional GSFC Outreach representative.

The post Applying to over 60 Georgia universities and colleges is free in November appeared first on Rough Draft®.