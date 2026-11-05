Brookhaven voters approve property tax relief for seniors and disabled homeowners

Brookhaven voters overwhelmingly approved a measure that will help reduce property taxes for qualifying seniors and disabled homeowners.

Residents approved the measure by an 81% vote on Nov. 3.

Burke Brennan, the city’s director of communications, said qualifying seniors will see an average reduction of $154 annually with the exemption increase. The change will begin January 1, 2027, but will apply only to Brookhaven’s city taxes, not county or school taxes, which comprise the bulk of homeowners’ bills.

The offset, Brennan said the move was contemplated after the city raised the millage rate cap to 3.85 earlier this year.

Millage cap increase unpopular with residents

A standing-room-only crowd attended a Brookhaven City Council meeting on June 23 to let the panel know that it was unhappy with a proposal for a 40-percent increase in the city’s millage rate.

After the public hearing, the council unanimously passed the millage rate increase during its regular meeting. All the council members, including Mayor John Park, said they struggled with the decision, but economic pressures forced the issue.

Relief in response to millage rate increase

“This was to ensure that Brookhaven residents who were potentially vulnerable or the most vulnerable would not be as greatly affected by the change,” Brennan said.

Brennan said the impact on tax coffers will not be known until collections begin.

Related story:

Brookhaven publishes budget book to help explain 2027 revenues and expenditures

According to the 2025 U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts, approximately 10.5% of Brookhaven, Georgia’s population is 65 years and older, which amounts to roughly 6,263 residents out of a total estimated population of 59,643.

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