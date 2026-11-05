Business Briefs: Great Big Game Show, Dragon Denim, Jeffrey and more openings

Great Big Game Show opened its second immersive game show experience at The Interlock in West Midtown. Teams take their places behind podiums and go head-to-head in a high-energy, hour-long showdown that blends trivia, strategy, speed and skill in a TV game show-style competition. Each studio accommodates up to 14 players, giving groups the chance to compete together as they rotate through a series of original mini-games designed to keep the action moving.

Medley in John’s Creek, rising from the ashes of a dead suburban office campus, opened the first phase of its mixed-use district with its office space fully leased, according to Toro Development Company. Boehringer Ingelheim took 73,000 square feet for its U.S. Animal Health headquarters and moved 500 employees in August. Brightree, a software platform used to manage clinical, billing and business operations for the healthcare industry, has leased 17,751 square feet. The remaining space in the building is leased to a to-be-named tenant.

Nordstrom Rack is now open at Atlantic Station in a 28,000-square-foot store offering discounted apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from top brands.

Marketing Director Nicola Schwab; Senior Vice President Chuck MacPhee; and Client Services Director Wendi Johnson. (Provided)

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has launched the New Homes Network (NHN), bringing a new team to Atlanta’s construction market. Led by Senior Vice President Chuck MacPhee, NHN offers flexible sales and marketing support shaped around each builder’s needs. “We’ve reimagined the New Homes Network with a more innovative approach to selling and marketing new construction,” MacPhee said. “By bringing the right people, resources and partnerships together, we help builders reach more buyers, create stronger demand and accelerate sales.” MacPhee leads NHN alongside Marketing Director Nicola Schwab and Client Services Director Wendi Johnson.

Dragon Denim, an Atlanta-based clothing brand known for its denim jackets, is open at Ponce City Market. Located on the second floor of the Central Food Hall next to Rhen’s Nest, the local brand’s first brick-and-mortar store allows visitors to browse Dragon Denim’s distinctive pieces in person. The brand, founded by designer Rayna Lee Parks, creates one-of-a-kind denim jackets that are designed to last, featuring design accents like lace, embroidery, and printing.

Goodwill of North Georgia opened its 72nd store and career center at 5600 Buford Highway NE in Doraville. The opening created approximately 28 retail jobs and about eight career services positions, putting residents to work from day one.

JPMorganChase has its first J.P. Morgan Financial Center in Atlanta, located at 4241 Roswell Road in Buckhead. Co-located with a Chase branch, the new format is designed to help clients manage both everyday banking needs and longer-term financial goals in one convenient location.

Duracell has relocated its research and development lab to Science Square Labs. (Provided)

Battery manufacturer Duracell relocated its Research and Development headquarters to the new Science Square Labs building on Nerem Street in Atlanta. The modern space, developed by Trammell Crow Company, will serve as Duracell’s innovation hub and will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, modern collaborative workspaces, and advanced technology infrastructure to support research and development activities. The move is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the local job market.

Tom Beckbe, the Birmingham outerwear and sporting goods brand, opened its first Atlanta store in Andrews Square in Buckhead’s West Village. The brand is best known for the Tensaw, a waxed cotton field jacket made in the USA and lined in a cotton inspired by Alabama red clay. The Buckhead shop carries the full line: waxed jackets, oxford shirts, canvas and leather bags, and sporting accessories.

Blaine Palmer, who spent his career at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty co-managing the Intown Atlanta and Blue Ridge markets, was named Vice President of Business Development & Managing Broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida — a 185+ agent brokerage spanning four offices from St. George Island to Destin on Florida’s Emerald Coast.

Play Street Museum Buckhead, an interactive children’s museum and imaginative play space designed for children ages 1–8, is now open at 3655 Roswell Road NE. Children can explore a kid-sized world filled with hands-on exhibits that encourage creativity, independence, problem-solving. The Buckhead location has an “On the Go” theme, with spaces including an airplane, ice cream truck, general store, pet boarding area, bed & breakfast and more.

The new Jeffrey store at Buckhead Village. (Photo by Cheyenne Crawford)

Jeffrey, the pioneering, Atlanta luxury fashion boutique from designer, creative director, and fashion executive Jeffrey Kalinsky, has opened at Buckhead Village, 3070 Bolling Way NE. The store marks the celebrated retailer’s return to the city’s fashion landscape with approximately 3,000 square feet of retail space and 1,000 square feet to be used as a styling lounge. Curated by Jeffrey himself, the carefully tailored selection includes a mix of independent labels and luxury designers like The Row, Celine, Phoebe Philo, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Tom Ford. A majority will be available in Atlanta exclusively at Jeffrey, including Bergfabel, Sophie D’Hoore, Wommelsdorf, Christen, Dosa, and Dusan.

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