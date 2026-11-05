Haven Bar brings a new dance-focused, LGBTQ+ space to downtown Athens

Andrew Haley, owner and operator of Haven Bar in downtown Athens, has long envisioned a place where everyone feels welcome and can freely express themselves.

Since opening in August, Haley’s mission for Haven has been to provide a lively, LGBTQ+-focused bar and dance spot where people feel safe and comfortable. Growing up in the South, it can be difficult for this community to find such public spaces, and Haley wanted to change that.

Haven Bar owner and operator Andrew Haley. (Photo by Ansley Kelly)

Bad Moon to Haven

Haley, who began conceptualizing Haven when he was in high school, came up with the name while working as a massage therapist. At the time, he was considering opening a spa, thinking of it as a safe haven for people to come and relax.

Before becoming Haven, the bar he would eventually own on East Clayton Street operated as Bad Moon. The owners were friends of his. One day, after learning Haley wasn’t happy at his job, they approached him about buying Bad Moon. The idea behind the spa shifted to a bar. Naming it “Haven” just made sense.

But getting everything ready for Haven proved more challenging than Haley initially anticipated, so he ran the bar as Bad Moon for a couple of years, before making the transition to Haven. Next came changing people’s perception of the bar once it became Haven.

Haley noticed that while Athens has welcoming bars and lounges for LGBTQ+ people, few center dancing as part of the nightlife experience.

“We have a bunch of bars that are just very open and welcoming, but none of them are like dance party places,” said Haley. “I want to go somewhere where I can just dance.”

The interior of Haven Bar, which now features more space for dancing. (Photo by Ansley Kelly)

A neon sign shaped like angel wings hangs on the DJ booth reading “I Have a Crush on You.” (Photo by Ansley Kelly)

Welcome in

Haley sees Haven not just as a place for LGBTQ+ people but also a place that brings people together who might not normally find themselves in the same spaces.

He described a “khaki line” in downtown Athens, where longtime locals and college students tend to frequent different parts of the nightlife scene. He hopes Haven can be a place where that divide doesn’t matter.

Beyond creating a welcoming space for the community, Haley plans to host nights where proceeds from sales benefit local nonprofits.

“We pick a local nonprofit that’s LGBTQI+ forward, and we take 10% of sales from that night and give it to them,” said Haley.

The idea is still in development, but Haley said the initiative will help Haven become more than a place where people simply come to hang out.

Haven already hosts weekly events, beyond just dancing. Wednesday nights are dedicated to video games, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros., while Thursday nights offer karaoke. Last month, Haven hosted drag shows every Friday night.

Looking ahead, Haley will continue adding events and activities to the calendar, giving people another reason to return to Haven.

Photo by Ansley Kelly.

Despite some of the challenges of transforming Bad Moon into Haven, Haley said he couldn’t have managed without the staff, who embraced his vision for the bar and helped him realize it. He’s worked alongside several of Haven’s employees for years.

Haley often finds himself behind the DJ booth at night, bringing the dance-party atmosphere to life at Haven.

“The thing I’m most proud of is my staff, honestly,” said Haley. “I get to come here. I get to throw a party. I get to hang out with my friends, my staff, my people, and I get to perform.”

Haven, 246 E. Clayton St., Athens. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

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