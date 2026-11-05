This Week at the Farmers Markets

Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh, along with a couple of recipes that include those products.

Here’s what you’ll find in the way of produce at the farmers market this week: Sweet potatoes, turnips, radishes, apples, pears, okra, eggplant,

peppers (sweet peppers, poblano, shishito), beans, persimmons, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, melons, pumpkins, butternut squash, tan cheese pumpkins, candy roaster squash, arugula, kale, collards, mustards, kohlrabi, bok choy, lettuce/mixed greens, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms (oyster, lion’s mane, shiitake), herbs (chives, green onions, cilantro, basil, tulsi), sweet potato greens.

Look for these specialty items: Foraged foods, pecans, smoked salmon and trout, flowers, plant starts, pastured pork, wild caught shrimp, eggs, goat + sheep cheese, milk, jam, chocolate, honey, oils, tea blends, cold pressed juices, hot sauce, vinegars, nut butters, spice blends, ghee, pickles, pasta, tortillas, apple cider, and bone broth.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating weekly outdoor farmers markets as well as rotating farm stands are strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses.

See y’all at the farmers market!

Pumpkin Gruyère Dip from Community Farmers Markets (Photo via CFM Instagram).

Pumpkin Gruyère Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup pumpkin purée

1½ cups Gruyère cheese, shredded

5 pieces of pita bread, toasted

4 oz cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons fresh chives or parsley, chopped

1-2 tsbp For Everything Spice

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Sauté the aromatics. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, then add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant (don’t let it brown). Build the base. Add the softened cream cheese and pumpkin purée, stirring until smooth and fully combined. Melt in the Gruyère. Gradually sprinkle in the shredded Gruyère, a handful at a time, stirring continuously until each addition melts into a silky, cohesive dip. Season and brighten. Stir in the fresh chives (or parsley), thyme, salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve warm. Transfer to a serving bowl and enjoy immediately with crusty bread, crostini, crackers, or blanched veggies. Keep extra warm in a small slow cooker if serving at a gathering!

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Orzo from Community Farmers Markets (Photo via CFM Instagram).

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Orzo Recipe:

Ingredients:

16 oz orzo pasta

1 cup kale

1.5 cups pumpkin purée

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

6½ cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Juice of ½ lemon

Directions:

Warm the base. Add olive oil (or broth), minced garlic, and dried sage to pot on low heat and warm for about 3-5 minutes until fragrant. Coat the orzo. Add the 16 oz package of orzo pasta to the garlic and oil mixture and stir well to coat each piece. Build the sauce. Add 2 cups of broth, pumpkin purée, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then stir well again to combine everything smoothly. Simmer gradually. Continue stirring frequently over medium heat, adding the remaining 4½ cups of broth 1 cup at a time until all 6½ cups have been incorporated and your pumpkin orzo reaches a creamy consistency. This will take about 10-12 minutes total. Wilt the greens. Once all the broth is absorbed, add the chopped kale and stir. Cover with a lid and let it sit for about 2-3 minutes. Finish and serve. Remove from heat, add the juice of ½ lemon, and stir well to brighten all the flavors. Ladle into bowls and enjoy! Pair with crispy tofu, roasted mushrooms, chicken, fish, or more!

You can also find the recipes for Pumpkin Gruyère Dip and Creamy Pumpkin Sage Orzo on Community Farmers Markets’ Instragram.

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