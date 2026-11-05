Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Atlanta

APD investigators seek public’s help in Home Park homicide

By Collin Kelley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD1IA_1GnD7gua00

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a homicide that occurred on Nov. 1.

According to APD, at approximately 1:20 a.m. officers responded to 1231 Barnes St. NW in Home Park in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located James Hampton, 18, near 221 15th St, NW suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, responding medical personnel pronounced Hampton dead at the scene.

Flyer-Crime Stoppers BOLO-Homicide-1231 Barnes ST NW-263050258Download

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

The post APD investigators seek public’s help in Home Park homicide appeared first on Rough Draft®.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
3

Comments