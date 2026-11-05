APD investigators seek public’s help in Home Park homicide

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a homicide that occurred on Nov. 1.

According to APD, at approximately 1:20 a.m. officers responded to 1231 Barnes St. NW in Home Park in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located James Hampton, 18, near 221 15th St, NW suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, responding medical personnel pronounced Hampton dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app

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