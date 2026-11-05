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APD investigators seek public’s help in Home Park homicide
By Collin Kelley,2 days ago
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a homicide that occurred on Nov. 1.
According to APD, at approximately 1:20 a.m. officers responded to 1231 Barnes St. NW in Home Park in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located James Hampton, 18, near 221 15th St, NW suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Despite life-saving efforts, responding medical personnel pronounced Hampton dead at the scene.Flyer-Crime Stoppers BOLO-Homicide-1231 Barnes ST NW-263050258Download
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:
- Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
- Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
- Use the P3 Tips app
The post APD investigators seek public’s help in Home Park homicide appeared first on Rough Draft®.