Democrats look ahead after flipping state House and constitutional offices

Democrats in Georgia made historic gains during Tuesday’s midterm election, flipping the state House, governor’s mansion, and all state constitutional offices.

The first Democratic majority in the house in over 20 years will make it easier for Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms to realize her policy priorities.

Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley is likely to be the frontrunner to be the new Speaker of the House, and she said Democrats will get to work on policy issues they campaigned on.

Georgia Democratic leaders gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for a press conference one day after winning a majority of the state House of Representatives. Credit: Sarah Kallis/GPB News

“This victory represent more than just a change in the numbers,” she said. “It’s a testament to the power of unity, determination, political courage, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Georgia.”

Josh McLaurin will be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor. He’ll preside over a Senate with a very narrow Republican majority.

“Right now, the majority is rewarding partisan politics, not competence,” he said. “Because how else are we gonna expand Medicaid? How else are gonna build housing and invest in childcare, if we’re not putting the best people on an issue in the room where we’re talking about that issue?”

Democratic control will also mean new chairs for committees that decide if bills make it to the floor for a vote, which could help Democrats pass bills that have been stalled in previous sessions.

Current Speaker of the House Jon Burns responded for Republicans the day after the election.

“While a few key seats remain within the recount margin, we still have a strong, resilient, and committed caucus,” Burns said to GPB. “Our dedication to protecting Georgia’s conservative values has not — and will not — change. We will continue showing up for the job we were elected to do each and every day — defending our future, uplifting our neighbors, strengthening opportunity, and keeping Georgia the great state we all know and love.”

New Democratic leaders for constitutional offices include McLaurin, but also Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller, Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds, Agriculture Commissioner-elect Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold, Insurance Commissioner-elect Keisha Sean Waites, School Superintendent-elect Lydia Powell, and Labor Commissioner-elect Nikki Porcher.

Bottoms, the constitutional officers, and the legislators will be sworn in January.

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