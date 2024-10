Zoo Atlanta leader posthumously honored for professional excellence

Dr. Terry Maple

At this year’s Annual Conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) posthumously honored Dr. Terry Maple with the R. Marlin Perkins Award for Professional Excellence. Twenty-six of his former students came together to submit the application in honor of their former mentor and friend.

Maple is perhaps best known for his 18-year tenure as director and, later, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. During his time at the Zoo, Maple cultivated an organizational culture that prioritized evidence-based practices. His commitment to fostering research and implementing scientifically grounded methods transformed Zoo Atlanta into a pioneering facility for the management and study of endangered species.

“Terry had an innate ability to inspire,” said Dr. Stephanie Allard, former mentee of Dr. Maple and senior vice president and chief animal welfare officer at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, MD. “You could walk out of a meeting with him with a million different ideas, and even if you weren’t quite sure how you’d get it all done, he always made you believe that you could. When I look across our profession, the impact he had was undeniable.”

The work of Maple has touched many across the zoo and aquarium community. Throughout his life, he held many distinguished titles: animal behavioral research scientist, wildlife conservationist, professor emeritus at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and author and co-author of 12 academic books. He was also the founding editor of the scientific journal Zoo Biology .

Maple further contributed to the broader zoo and aquarium community as a member of AZA’s Board of Directors and as chairman of the Board from 1998 to 1999.

“Dr. Terry Maple left an enduring legacy within our community,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “Through his visionary leadership, he launched AZA’s first diversity initiative, expanded the scientific network of our member institutions, and solidified our reputation as leaders in animal care. His dedication to our mission continues to inspire our work today.”

