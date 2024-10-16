Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rough Draft Atlanta

    Tucker City Council moves closer to downtown density increases

    By Cathy Cobbs,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGQtS_0w95lxW700
    The Tucker City Council listened to a variety of presentations during its Oct. 15 meeting. (Photo by Cathy Cobbs)

    The Tucker City Council at its Oct. 15 voted 5-2 on second reading to approve a proposed change in density in two downtown areas intended to encourage economic development.

    “There are several ways to address housing issues and needs in Tucker,” Community Development Director Courtney Smith said during a presentation to the council. “This text amendment starts to address supply. Staff expects there will be additional text amendments in the future to address other elements.”

    The amended ordinance would include the following changes:

    • Increase the amount of permitted multifamily density in the DT-2 and DT-3 zoning districts from 24 units per acre to 35 units per acre. Density exceeding 35 units per acre would require a special land use permit;

    • Reduce the minimum required townhome width requirements from 20 feet to 18 feet;

    • Remove minimum building heights in both zoning districts and allow property owners/developers to request additional building height in DT-2 and DT-3 zoning districts with a special land use permit.

    Three members of the council – Virginia Rece, Roger Orlando, and Cara Schroeder –  and Mayor Frank Auman – proposed the text amendment, a somewhat unusual move as most requests for text amendments are driven by a proposed project or initiated by city staff.

    The measure was discussed at Tucker’s September meeting , with some council members saying it will offer incentives for developers to build in the downtown area, while others say it may drive up housing prices.

    At the October meeting, council members asked City Attorney Ted Baggett specific questions about implementing the ordinance on previously approved building permits.

    Several speakers at the meeting spoke in support of the density modifications, saying that the process was well-conceived and researched.

    Others in opposition said that the influx of multi-family housing may put a large strain on a limited area that would overload public schools and congest the downtown area.

    After a public hearing, Schroeder proposed passage of the measure and Rece seconded the motion. The sponsors of the amendments each spoke in support of the changes.

    “I believe after this passes, we will have developers who are going to be willing to move the needle in the downtown area,” Schroeder said.

    Council members Vinh Nguyen and Alexis Weaver said they had concerns with the ordinance in that it didn’t include several conditions that would include workforce housing incentives and other community enhancements.

    “I’m just concerned that we didn’t go far enough,” Nguyen said.

    In other action, the council:

    • Held a public hearing on a special land use permit that would allow for the conversion of an office building to  multi-family housing at 4419 Cowan Road. The planning commission on Sept. 19 recommended the permit be granted;
    • Approved on its consent agenda revised expenditures for its newest park, Tucker Town Green;
    • Held a public hearing regarding modifications to an existing  ordinance to allow a place of worship at 6430 Lawrenceville Hwy. The applicant spoke in favor of ordinance, and no attendees opposed it. The council approved the first reading unanimously;
    • Heard from a dozen residents who are opposed to the construction of 12 outdoor pickleball courts at the Tucker Recreation Center . The proposal will be discussed at a Nov. 7 public meeting at the center, according to Auman.

    The post Tucker City Council moves closer to downtown density increases appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bill_Kwest
    2d ago
    This is what you get with Republican Mayor and council members: GREED. They want to ruin Tucker. This is NOT Decatur. The development of every square foot of space and TWELVE pickle ball courts near a senior living facility reveals that Tucker's "leadership" doesn't give a fig for people - only money.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy