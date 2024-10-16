Tucker City Council moves closer to downtown density increases

The Tucker City Council listened to a variety of presentations during its Oct. 15 meeting. (Photo by Cathy Cobbs)

The Tucker City Council at its Oct. 15 voted 5-2 on second reading to approve a proposed change in density in two downtown areas intended to encourage economic development.

“There are several ways to address housing issues and needs in Tucker,” Community Development Director Courtney Smith said during a presentation to the council. “This text amendment starts to address supply. Staff expects there will be additional text amendments in the future to address other elements.”

The amended ordinance would include the following changes:

• Increase the amount of permitted multifamily density in the DT-2 and DT-3 zoning districts from 24 units per acre to 35 units per acre. Density exceeding 35 units per acre would require a special land use permit;

• Reduce the minimum required townhome width requirements from 20 feet to 18 feet;

• Remove minimum building heights in both zoning districts and allow property owners/developers to request additional building height in DT-2 and DT-3 zoning districts with a special land use permit.

Three members of the council – Virginia Rece, Roger Orlando, and Cara Schroeder – and Mayor Frank Auman – proposed the text amendment, a somewhat unusual move as most requests for text amendments are driven by a proposed project or initiated by city staff.

The measure was discussed at Tucker’s September meeting , with some council members saying it will offer incentives for developers to build in the downtown area, while others say it may drive up housing prices.

At the October meeting, council members asked City Attorney Ted Baggett specific questions about implementing the ordinance on previously approved building permits.

Several speakers at the meeting spoke in support of the density modifications, saying that the process was well-conceived and researched.

Others in opposition said that the influx of multi-family housing may put a large strain on a limited area that would overload public schools and congest the downtown area.

After a public hearing, Schroeder proposed passage of the measure and Rece seconded the motion. The sponsors of the amendments each spoke in support of the changes.

“I believe after this passes, we will have developers who are going to be willing to move the needle in the downtown area,” Schroeder said.

Council members Vinh Nguyen and Alexis Weaver said they had concerns with the ordinance in that it didn’t include several conditions that would include workforce housing incentives and other community enhancements.

“I’m just concerned that we didn’t go far enough,” Nguyen said.

In other action, the council:

Held a public hearing on a special land use permit that would allow for the conversion of an office building to multi-family housing at 4419 Cowan Road. The planning commission on Sept. 19 recommended the permit be granted;

Approved on its consent agenda revised expenditures for its newest park, Tucker Town Green;

Held a public hearing regarding modifications to an existing ordinance to allow a place of worship at 6430 Lawrenceville Hwy. The applicant spoke in favor of ordinance, and no attendees opposed it. The council approved the first reading unanimously;

Heard from a dozen residents who are opposed to the construction of 12 outdoor pickleball courts at the Tucker Recreation Center . The proposal will be discussed at a Nov. 7 public meeting at the center, according to Auman.

The post Tucker City Council moves closer to downtown density increases appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .