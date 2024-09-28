Target Circle Week brings big discounts to Atlanta shoppers in October

This content is created by Rough Draft Shopping , independent of our newsroom. If you purchase through links on Rough Draft, we may earn a commission.

Atlanta shoppers are in for a treat this October as Target jumps into the competitive holiday sale season with its own major event, Target Circle Week. Running from Sun., Oct. 6 through Sat., Oct. 12, this sale arrives just ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days and Walmart’s Holiday Deals event, giving local shoppers an early opportunity to snag deals on everything from tech and home goods to beauty products, fashion, and even Halloween essentials.

Target Circle Week stands out by offering a full seven days of savings, making it an ideal time for Atlanta residents to begin their holiday shopping. With the event featuring both daily flash deals and weeklong promotions, Target Circle members will have plenty of chances to save big. Expect discounts across nearly every department, including home décor, kitchen appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Target is also offering timely seasonal deals, like buy-one-get-one 50% off Halloween costumes, candy, and decorations, perfect for families gearing up for spooky celebrations around the city.

Chunky Knit Bed Blanket – Casaluna™ (Target.com)

Chunky Knit Bed Blanket – Casaluna™ – $55 at Target.com

Some early offers include $10 off a $40 toy purchase or $20 off a $75 toy purchase, as well as up to 50% off select kitchen items from top brands like Instant Pot , Keurig, and Cuisinart. Shoppers can also score 30% off fall wardrobe essentials like sweaters, sweatshirts, and jeans. For beauty and household essentials, Target is sweetening the deal by offering Target GiftCards with qualifying purchases—spend $40 on beauty products or $50 on household goods, and you’ll receive a gift card for future savings.

To shop Target Circle Week , all you need is a free Target Circle membership, which gives you access to all the sales and special promotions. Unlike Amazon’s Prime event, which requires a paid membership, Target Circle is free to join. There’s also a paid tier, Target Circle 360, offering extra perks like free delivery, but you don’t need it to take advantage of these deals.

If you’re looking to get a head start on Christmas shopping, restocking your home, or grabbing fall essentials, Circle Week is the perfect time to do it.

Stay tuned for more updates and tips on navigating these exciting October deals, as Atlanta prepares for a season of savings.

AI tools were used to create this content.

The post Target Circle Week brings big discounts to Atlanta shoppers in October appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .