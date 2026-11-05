🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Rothschild, WI

Rothschild’s shop floors are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Wausau Tile

Wausau Tile Location: Rothschild, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in the Shipping/Receiving department. You’ll stage, crate, and ship products, run a forklift, and keep inventory records accurate. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can lift up to 75 lbs, and like a fast-paced warehouse setting.

Employer: Wausau Tile

Wausau Tile Location: Rothschild, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on production job working with fiberglass molds and concrete for benches, planters, and more. You’ll prep molds, use hand tools and overhead cranes, and finish products with sanding and grout. Great if you’re detail-oriented and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and being on your feet.

Employer: Schuette Metals

Schuette Metals Location: Rothschild, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 1:30 pm–12:00 am)

Salary: Not listed

Run, set up, and help program CNC machines for a long-standing metal fabrication shop. You’ll read blueprints, check part quality, and solve problems on the fly. Nice perks like no medical premium increases in 5+ years, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—employers here often train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.