📅 Audition for “Southern Fried Nuptials” in Roswell

Roswell Community Little Theatre is holding auditions for the comedy “Southern Fried Nuptials” on Monday, November 16, 2026 at Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S Union, Roswell, NM 88203.

The play is a stand-alone sequel to “Southern Fried Funeral.” It follows Harlene Frye, who is finally about to marry her childhood sweetheart Atticus “Attie” Van Leer—until an ex shows up with a secret, her sister plans a move, her brother balks at giving her away, and town busybody Ozella Meeks takes over as wedding coordinator.

If you’d like to be part of this production, head to the theatre on November 16 to audition at Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S Union.