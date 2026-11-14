Roswell has a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from healthcare laundry to car care to big manufacturing. If you like staying active and keeping spaces and equipment in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Casa Maria Healthcare

Casa Maria Healthcare Location: Roswell, NM

Roswell, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the laundry department at a local healthcare center, helping keep linens clean and safe for residents. Full-time staff get 401(k), health, dental, vision, and life insurance, and they even accept walk-in interviews, so it’s easy to apply.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Roswell, NM

Roswell, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take your skills on the road, detailing cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation, and you’ll work pretty independently while keeping cars looking sharp.

Employer: Leprino

Location: Roswell, NM (600-person manufacturing plant)

Roswell, NM (600-person manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with bonuses, plus medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with profit-sharing, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and parental leave (exact amount not listed)

Lead a maintenance team in a large cheese and dairy ingredient plant, focusing on equipment uptime, safety, and preventive maintenance. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of industrial maintenance experience and want a role with leadership, training, and long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.