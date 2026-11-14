📅 Vitalant Blood Drive in Roswell – Nov. 14, 2026

A community Vitalant Blood Drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. at the Roswell Community Main Office, 3 Grand Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.

If you’re able to donate, this is a simple way to help save lives right here in our community.

You can:

Show up at the Roswell Community Main Office on Nov. 14

on Or call (575) 625-9743 with any questions or to schedule an appointment

Consider bringing a friend or family member to donate with you.