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Roswell
📅 Donate at the Vitalant Blood Drive on Nov. 14
2 days ago
📅 Vitalant Blood Drive in Roswell – Nov. 14, 2026
A community Vitalant Blood Drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. at the Roswell Community Main Office, 3 Grand Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.
If you’re able to donate, this is a simple way to help save lives right here in our community.
You can:
- Show up at the Roswell Community Main Office on Nov. 14
- Or call (575) 625-9743 with any questions or to schedule an appointment
Consider bringing a friend or family member to donate with you.
More Info: Calendar • Vitalant Blood Drive
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