Roswell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on hospital work and calmer clinic days. Here are a few solid roles hiring now across town.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support safe patient care behind the scenes by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments. Good fit if you like detailed, routine work and want a key role in keeping patients safe.

Employer: Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed), up to $10K sign-on bonus + relocation

Operate CT equipment, work closely with radiologists, and help deliver fast, accurate imaging in an acute care setting. This one stands out for the sign-on bonus, relocation help, full benefits, and tuition/licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Commonwealth Medical Services Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Part-time, W-2

Salary: $450–$550 per day (guaranteed)

Do one-time hearing exams for Veterans’ disability claims with no nights, weekends, or holidays. You pick any 3 weekdays, see 1–6 patients a day, and get guaranteed daily pay plus PTO and benefits options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Roswell moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.