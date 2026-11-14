Roswell has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from pet care to tires to sporting goods. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Roswell, NM (4301 N Main St #A)

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $14.00/hour start rate

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Great fit if you love animals, enjoy a fast-paced store, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Sam’s Club / Walmart

Sam’s Club / Walmart Location: 4400 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Work in the Tire & Battery Center handling tire and battery services, using digital tools, and helping members with purchases. Comes with access to Walmart benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: World Finance

Location: Roswell, NM (multiple local branches)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Float between branches to help customers with personal loans, payments, and paperwork while keeping cash drawers and deposits accurate. Good for someone organized with a car who likes variety and wants a path into management.

Employer: Big R Stores

Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time (part-time also used in store)

Pay: Starting wage based on experience

Help customers with sporting goods and other departments, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store organized. Nice option if you’re into hunting/fishing or outdoor gear and want PTO, employee discounts, and benefits as you grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedules are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.