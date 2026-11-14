📅 Grand opening for new art gallery in downtown Roswell

A new local art spot is opening in downtown Roswell, and everyone’s invited.

What: Grand Opening of Febe’s Art Gallery & Art Showing

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Where: Great Looks, 309 S. Main St, Roswell, NM 88201

Local artist Febe Vigil-Gaumond will be showing her original paintings, chatting with guests, and celebrating the launch of her gallery. There will be light refreshments.

If you enjoy art, want to support a new local business, or just need something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon, you can drop by anytime between 3 and 5 p.m.