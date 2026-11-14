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Roswell
📅 Vitalant blood drive Nov. 14 at Roswell Community Office
13 days ago
📅 Vitalant Blood Drive in Roswell on Nov. 14
A community blood drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Roswell Community Main Office, 3 Grand Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.
This Vitalant Blood Drive is a chance to help save lives by donating blood.
To ask questions or schedule an appointment, call (575) 625-9743.
More Info: Calendar • Vitalant Blood Drive
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