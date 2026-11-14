📅 Vitalant Blood Drive in Roswell on Nov. 14

A community blood drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Roswell Community Main Office, 3 Grand Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.

This Vitalant Blood Drive is a chance to help save lives by donating blood.

To ask questions or schedule an appointment, call (575) 625-9743.