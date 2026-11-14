📅 Cards & Collectibles Show returns to Roswell Mall

Roswell’s Premier Cards & Collectibles Show is back at the Roswell Mall, 4501 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201 on November 14–15, 2026.

Show hours

Saturday, Nov. 14: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

What to expect:

Around 80 vendor tables

Buy • Sell • Trade cards and collectibles

cards and collectibles Door prizes every hour

Adults: $3 admission

admission Children: FREE

Vendors are welcome! If you sell Pokémon, sports cards, One Piece, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, comics, Funko, toys, or other collectibles, this event is looking for you.

Join collectors from across Southeastern New Mexico for one of the area’s biggest card and collectibles events.