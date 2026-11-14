undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roswell
📅 Roswell Cards & Collectibles Show, Nov 14–15 at Roswell Mall
13 days ago
📅 Cards & Collectibles Show returns to Roswell Mall
Roswell’s Premier Cards & Collectibles Show is back at the Roswell Mall, 4501 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201 on November 14–15, 2026.
Show hours
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
What to expect:
- Around 80 vendor tables
- Buy • Sell • Trade cards and collectibles
- Door prizes every hour
- Adults: $3 admission
- Children: FREE
Vendors are welcome! If you sell Pokémon, sports cards, One Piece, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, comics, Funko, toys, or other collectibles, this event is looking for you.
Join collectors from across Southeastern New Mexico for one of the area’s biggest card and collectibles events.
More Info: Calendar • Roswell's Premier Cards & Collectibles ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1