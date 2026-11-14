📅 Winter Showcase holiday market at Bone Springs

Looking for unique holiday gifts from local artists?

Check out the Winter Showcase @ Bone Springs Art Space on Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at 212 E Walnut, Roswell, NM 88201.

Bone Springs Art Space will be turned into an elegant holiday market, featuring gifts created by local artisans. It’s a chance to shop small, support local makers, and find artful presents for the season.

Just show up at Bone Springs Art Space during the event hours to browse and shop.