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Roswell
📅 Winter Showcase holiday art market in Roswell
13 days ago
📅 Winter Showcase holiday market at Bone Springs
Looking for unique holiday gifts from local artists?
Check out the Winter Showcase @ Bone Springs Art Space on Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at 212 E Walnut, Roswell, NM 88201.
Bone Springs Art Space will be turned into an elegant holiday market, featuring gifts created by local artisans. It’s a chance to shop small, support local makers, and find artful presents for the season.
Just show up at Bone Springs Art Space during the event hours to browse and shop.
More Info: Calendar • Winter Showcase @ Bone Springs Art Spac...
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