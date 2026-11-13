Roswell has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from steady plant work to seasonal warehouse shifts and creative shop work. If you like staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ergon Inc.

Ergon Inc. Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a tight-knit team making high-quality asphalt products in an outdoor, active role. This job is great if you like physical work, learning new skills, and want strong benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vacation, sick leave, tuition assistance, and profit sharing.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Roswell, NM

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $17.70/hour, paid weekly

Early-morning warehouse job (about 4 AM – 9 AM, Mon–Sat) loading and unloading packages. Good fit if you want a short, physical shift plus tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, and medical/dental/vision after a short wait.

Employer: Local print shop (new business)

Local print shop (new business) Location: Roswell, NM (323 N. Main St.)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a Ricoma Swift 1501 embroidery machine in a clean, friendly shop. Ideal if you already know embroidery and want a creative, small-business setting—you're invited to stop by the shop or call (575) 416-7084.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can often be flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.