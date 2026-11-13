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Roswell
📅 Veterans Day ceremony & parade in Roswell Nov. 14
5 days ago
📅 Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony in Roswell
Join the community in honoring our veterans on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn, 400 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.
- Ceremony starts: 9:00 a.m.
- Parade starts: 10:00 a.m.
- Event: Veterans Day Parade – Honoring all who served
Bring family and friends to show your support, say thank you, and remember and respect those who have served in the armed forces.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Parade
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